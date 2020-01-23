Legal Lasso: Supreme Court Rejects Denver City Councilman’s Appeal

Good morning, Legal Lasso readers! Can we have five minutes of your time for a survey? Our readership survey is collecting input on the types of news we cover, the way we deliver it and how we can do our jobs better.

Legal Lasso is Law Week Colorado’s daily roundup of legal news from around the state. Not already subscribed to the daily email? Sign up here! Not subscribed to Law Week Colorado? You can change that too!

LOCAL NEWS

Supreme Court Declines Councilman’s Case

The Colorado Supreme Court declined to take up an appeal brought by Denver City Councilman Chris Hinds. Hinds had claimed a property manager was responsible for a condo developer selling its handicapped parking spaces to non-disabled residents.

Historic Mansion (and Law Firm Office) is Up for Sale

The 114-year-old Crawford Hill Mansion, used as office space by Haddon Morgan and Foreman, is on the market. The list price is $7.25 million.

Richard Murray Runs for Regent Seat

Attorney Richard Murray announced the start of his campaign for a Republican nomination to the CU Board of Regents.

Executive Sentenced to Prison for Illegally Selling Merchandise

A former ski company executive was sentenced to six years in prison for stealing and selling $6 million worth of his company’s skis.

Suspected Ski Thief Arrested

And a Boulder man was also arrested for allegedly selling stolen skis. Detectives say he was running a theft ring at ski resorts.

NATIONAL NEWS

Democrats Push for Witnesses in Impeachment Trial

Opening arguments in the impeachment trial began yesterday. Today, House Democrats are pushing for witnesses and documents to be admitted in the trial. Meanwhile, Democrats rejected a Republican suggestion of a witness trade that would involve John Bolton and Hunter Biden as witnesses.

House Says Cipollone is a Material Witness

House Democrats are going after White House Counsel Pat Cipollone — they said in a letter that he’s a material witness.

Weinstein’s Lawyers Seek Mistrial

Harvey Weinstein’s lawyers are seeking a mistrial, saying prosecutors sought to “poison the jury” by using a photo of Weinstein and Bill Clinton to demonstrate his clout.

Appeals Court Rejects Transgender Inmate’s Name Change

A 5th Circuit Court of Appeals panel refused a transgender inmate’s request to change court records to reflect her new name.

Have tips for upcoming editions of Legal Lasso or comments about past ones? We want to hear from you. Reach out to us at [email protected]