Legal Lasso: Sen. Gardner Uninterested in Hearing Witnesses

LOCAL NEWS

Gardner Not Interested in Hearing Witnesses

Sen. Cory Gardner has said he doesn’t support calling any further witnesses in the impeachment trial for President Donald Trump.

The Difference a Day Makes

The Colorado Hospital Association is backing off of a lawsuit over a state fee used to fund the state’s reinsurance program. (Denver Post)

Hickenlooper to Take the Stand

John Hickenlooper is expected to testify in March at his own ethics hearing over allegations that he improperly accepted free air travel from friends and supporters.

State Considers Bill Blocking Some Immigration Arrests

State lawmakers are considering a bill that would prohibit ICE from making arrests at state courthouses, but it’s unclear whether Gov. Jared Polis will back the measure.

Could Denver Get a Gun Court?

It started out with a special investigator — now, the Denver District Attorney’s Office is proposing a specialized court to handle juvenile possessors in order to prevent gun violence.

NATIONAL NEWS

‘Ballot Harvesting’ Law Violates Voting Rights Act

The 9th Circuit Court of Appeals said Arizona violated the Voting Rights Act by barring voters from delivering the early ballots of neighbors, friends and others to polling places, saying the law disproportionately affects some racial minorities.

Quota System Not Effective for Immigration Judges

In a report to the U.S. House of Representatives, the president of the National Association of Immigration Judges said more than half of the DOJ’s immigration judges didn’t meet case processing goals under a new quota.

About the Material in John Bolton’s Book

According to John Bolton’s lawyer, Bolton’s new book does not contain classified information.

Federal Circuit Split on Patent Eligibility

The Federal Circuit Court of Appeals court is split 7–5 on whether U.S. Supreme Court precedent limits how much it can say about Section 101 of the Patent Act, which involves eligibility. The court has six upcoming cases that could provide clarity.

