Legal Lasso: Red Flag Law Used for First Time

LOCAL NEWS

Red Flag Law Used for First Time

It didn’t take long for Colorado’s new red flag law to be put to use. A Denver probate judge approved a temporary risk protection order that was filed Jan. 2.

Legislature Will Consider Felony Murder Change

State Sen. Pete Lee wants to change Colorado’s felony murder laws to remove the possibility of mandatory life without parole sentences for the individuals involved in a murder but who didn’t directly do the deed.

Denver Brewery Sued Over Late Rent

A Denver brewery is being sued in Denver District Court over late rent payments after completing a sale-leaseback agreement.

Colorado Leaders Defend Indian Child Welfare Act

Advocates in Colorado are stepping in to defend the Indian Child Welfare Act in a challenge before the U.S. Supreme Court. The law is being challenged as unconstitutional, and some fear that if it is overturned, other laws protecting Native Americans could soon come down as well. (Denver Post)

Heidi McCollum Running for 5th Judicial District Attorney Job

An assistant district attorney in the 5th District announced that she’s running for the top job when current DA Bruce Brown’s second term ends this year.

NATIONAL NEWS

Weinstein Criminal Trial Begins

Harvey Weinstein is in court today for the first day of his criminal rape trial.

Al Sharpton Calls Out Skadden

Reverend Al Sharpton called out Skadden Arps over its lack of diversity — particularly in its Delaware office. He wrote in a letter that the law firm is an example of the larger systemic diversity issues within the legal profession.

Lawsuit Against University of Texas Dismissed

A federal court dismissed a lawsuit against the University of Texas over its decision to remove Confederate statues from its grounds.

Tech Companies Push Back on Gig Economy Labor Law

Gig economy companies like Uber, Lyft and Postmates are pushing back against a California law that makes contract workers employees.

