Legal Lasso: President’s Defense Team in Second Day of Opening Arguments

LOCAL NEWS

Capitol Protestors Have Stern Words Regarding Arrests

The protestors who were arrested at the Capitol during this year’s State of the State speech said the “criminalization of dissent” shows the state has given power to the oil and gas industry. The protestors are asking for a firmer stance from Gov. Jared Polis.

Man Gets Nine Years for Plotting to Kill DA

A Colorado man accused of plotting to kill a district attorney was sentenced to nine years in prison.

Senate Candidates Talk About Healthcare, Immigration

All of the Democratic contenders for Sen. Cory Gardners made their case for themselves at a Senate candidate forum yesterday.

ICE Head Sends Warning to Denver Officials

The head of ICE has started taunting local law enforcement officials, saying they should “show up to court with a toothbrush” if they do not respond to subpoenas for information about four people charged with crimes.

10th Circuit Overturns Dismissal of Water Rights Case

The 10th Circuit Court of Appeals last week overturned a lower court’s dismissal of a fishing rights case that looked back to when Colorado became a state for prior case law.

NATIONAL NEWS

Arizona Supreme Court Rules on Frozen Embryos

The Arizona Supreme Court said a divorced woman cannot use her frozen embryos if her ex-husband doesn’t want children with her.

Bolton’s Book Could Shake Up Impeachment Defense

Details from former national security adviser John Bolton’s upcoming book suggest that President Donald Trump directly told him to withhold aid from Ukraine. The news could force the president’s impeachment defense team to change their plans when they resume opening arguments later today.

What to Expect in Today’s Arguments

In the second day of opening arguments, the president’s defense team is expected to make its case that the president was legally justified in freezing aid to Ukraine and that his actions were not an impeachable offense.

D.C. Bar Opens Door for External Ownership of Law Firms

The D.C. bar is considering changing its ethics rules to make a clearer path for external ownership of law firms and businesses that have a mix of legal and nonlegal services.

