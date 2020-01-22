Legal Lasso: Nonprofit Offers Legal Defense to News Organizations

Good morning, Legal Lasso readers! Can we have five minutes of your time for a survey? Our readership survey is collecting input on the types of news we cover, the way we deliver it and how we can do our jobs better.

LOCAL NEWS

Nonprofit Defends the News

A nonprofit group will provide pro bono legal services for local news organizations in Colorado and other states to help defend their 1st Amendment rights.

Bill Would Protect Tenants From Immigration Inquiry

State lawmakers are considering a bill that would prevent landlords from asking prospective tenants about their immigration status.

Sen. Pettersen Becomes a First

Sen. Brittany Pettersen became the first lawmaker to give birth during the legislative session. Soon, the legislature will test how well it handles a lawmaker on maternity leave and children on the Senate floor.

Lake County Sheriff’s Office Settles With Dispatchers

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office will pay three women $875,000 to settle a sexual harassment lawsuit. (Denver Post)

Colorado Likely to Grow in Political Power

Colorado is among the seven states likely to gain a congressional seat through the 2020 census. Here’s what that would likely impact.

NATIONAL NEWS

Impeachment Trial Gets off to Contentious Start

The first day of the impeachment trial involved back-and-forth fighting between Democrats and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell over the rules for how the trial will proceed. Rules were finally adopted early this morning, and the opening arguments will begin today.

Utah Upholds Toplessness Law

A Utah judge upheld the state’s lewdness law in dismissing a challenge from a woman who was charged for being topless in her home in front of her stepchildren. The challenge leaned on the 10th Circuit’s ruling in the “Free the Nipple” case, but found Utah’s law is different enough from Colorado’s to break from that precedent.

SCOTUS Hears Religious School Funding Case

The U.S. Supreme Court heard oral arguments yesterday in a case challenging a Montana constitutional provision that prohibits state funds being used to aid religious schools.

Tracking LeClairRyan’s Collapse

LeClairRyan might have gotten too big too soon as it grew to Am Law 200 size and soon went under.

