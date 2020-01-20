Legal Lasso: MLK Day

Good morning, Legal Lasso readers! Can we have five minutes of your time for a survey?

LOCAL NEWS

SCOTUS To Take Up Faithless Elector Case

The U.S. Supreme Court will decide Colorado’s faithless electors case ahead of the 2020 election.

Red Flag Order Rejected

A judge rejected a Colorado woman’s red flag petition to have guns seized from the police officer who shot and killed her son.

Activists Speak Out Against Colorado Bill

Transgender activists said bills being considered in legislatures around the country — including in Colorado — would have “devastating harms” for the transgender community.

Denver Resumes Camping Ban Enforcement

Denver police resumed enforcement of the city’s urban camping ban. The city wanted to consider first whether its actions were in compliance with the constitution, and despite a county judge’s ruling, it determined they were.

Stage Production Focuses on Convicted Criminals as People

A new stage production, “JustUs,” seeks to humanize people who’ve served time behind bars by telling stories of former prisoners.

NATIONAL NEWS

Judge Slashes Pharmaceutical Verdict

A judge cut down an $8 billion jury verdict against a Johnson & Johnson subsidiary down to $6.8 million. (NYTimes)

Bryan Stevenson Calls Out Southern Holidays

Bryan Stevenson, the attorney behind “Just Mercy” and the Equal Justice Initiative, says the country should reckon its racist past.

Kamala Harris Asks to Freeze Judicial Appointments

U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris is calling for a halt to the advancement of President Donald Trump’s judicial nominees during the impeachment proceedings against him.

Jury in Place for Weinstein Trial

The jury has been selected for Harvey Weinstein’s rape trial.

