Legal Lasso: Man Accused of Retaliating Against Judge

Legal Lasso is Law Week Colorado’s daily roundup of legal news from around the state. Not already subscribed to the daily email? Sign up here! Not subscribed to Law Week Colorado? You can change that too!

LOCAL NEWS

Man Accused of Retaliating Against a Judge

A man who has advocated for killing judges was arrested on charges of retaliation against a judge — according to an arrest affadavit, he called a judge’s chambers and left a voicemail saying the judge should be killed.

One Alleged STEM School Shooter Pleads Not Guilty

One of the alleged STEM School shooters pleaded not guilty to 44 felony charges in relation to the shootings where one student was killed and nine others were injured.

La Plata County Looking to Crack Down on Short-Term Rentals

Denver isn’t the only place in Colorado going after violators of short-term rental rules. La Plata County is looking to increase enforcement of its own regulations and might impose new ones.

Jude Takes Advantage of ‘Jude’s Law’

A teen who helped push the state to pass a law allowing transgender individuals to edit their birth certificates became the first person in Colorado to take advantage of the new law. (Denver Post)

BLM Welcomed to Grand Junction by Protestors

The Bureau of Land Management opened its Grand Junction headquarters yesterday and was greeted by a group of protestors.

NATIONAL NEWS

The Cost of Losing Diversity

That’s according to Ripa Rashid, the managing director of a strategic advisory and analytics group says women and minority senior associates who leave large law firms before making partner each represent roughly $2 million walking out the door.

Crypto-Clients Sue Faegre Baker Daniels

Two clients of Faegre Baker Daniels are suing the firm for legal malpractice, saying the firm provided “erroneous” and “inaccurate” advice that led to trouble with securities regulators.

NLRB Rule Could Bring More Labor Law Allegations

With a new National Labor Relations Board rule, union elections will get longer and could see more allegations of unlawful employer conduct.

Congress Fights Over Roe v. Wade Decision

More than 200 members of Congress are asking the U.S. Supreme Court to reconsider Roe v. Wade. The brief comes after about 200 Democratic members of Congress submitted a brief defending the decision.

Have tips for upcoming editions of Legal Lasso or comments about past ones? We want to hear from you. Reach out to us at [email protected]