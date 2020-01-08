Legal Lasso: Legislative Session Begins

Good morning, Legal Lasso readers! Can we have five minutes of your time for a survey?

LOCAL NEWS

Lawyers of the Year 2019

Second Session of the 72nd General Assembly Begins

Today is also the first day of the legislative session. There will be plenty coming down the pike over the next five months.

Partisan Lawsuit Still Ongoing

And as the session begins, a lawsuit is still pending regarding Democrats’ use of computers to speed-read bills in last year’s legislative session.

Colorado Communities Agree to Take Resettled Refugees

A written executive order from President Trump requires state and local governments to provide written consent to refugees being resettled in their community. Aurora, Centennial, Littleton, Arvada and Arapahoe County are among the Colorado communities working on such resolutions. (Denver Post)

GEO Closes Colorado Springs Prison

Private prison company GEO announced yesterday that it will close a facility in Colorado Springs. Now, the state will have to reopen an old prison in order to house the 650 inmates.

NATIONAL NEWS

Ikea Settles Case Involving Tipped Dresser

California’s Commission on Judicial Performance found an appeals court justice engaged in a pattern of misconduct toward women that included inappropriate remarks and unwanted touching beginning when he was a magistrate. The justice could end up being removed from the bench.

Weinstein Could Land in Jail for Phone Use

Harvey Weinstein has a new chance at receiving jail time: Weinstein violated courtroom rules by showing up for his rape trial with four phones and used two of them in the courtroom. Meanwhile, he faces new rape and sex crimes charges in LA.

Skadden Arps Responds to Sharpton Criticism

Skadden Arps defended its diversity after Reverend Al Sharpton criticized it for having few racial minorities in its Delaware office. The firm sent a letter saying its firmwide diversity is a work in progress. (Law.com)

Senate Prepares to Move Forward With Impeachment Trial

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said the Senate will move forward with creating rules for the impeachment trial without Speaker Nancy Pelosi submitting articles of impeachment.