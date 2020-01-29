Legal Lasso: Lawmakers Could Get Legal Shield from Threats

Good morning, Legal Lasso readers! Can we have five minutes of your time for a survey? Our readership survey is collecting input on the types of news we cover, the way we deliver it and how we can do our jobs better.

LOCAL NEWS

Threatening a Lawmaker Could Carry a Felony Sentence

A new bill could make threatening an elected official comparable to threatening a judge. But some are asking if the law infringes upon free speech.

Constant Vigilance

Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser urged “constant vigilance” on data security at a recent Data Privacy Day event.

State Puts Equifax Settlement to Use

The money the state is collecting from the Equifax breach will be used for consumer education. The rest could be used to help the state’s next wave of cybersecurity professionals.

Aid in Dying Out of Reach

Aid in dying is legal, but it’s not easily attainable, especially at religiously affiliated hospitals. (Denver Post)

Northglenn Settles With Family for Officer-Involved Shooting

Northglenn agreed to pay nearly $9 million to settle claims from an officer-involved shooting that left one person dead and another paralyzed, officials said.

NATIONAL NEWS

Republican Committee Covering the Bill for Trump Impeachment

President Donald Trump is using campaign funds and RNC money to pay for the lawyers in his impeachment trial. (Washington Post)

Impeachment Trial Moves to Question Phase

The impeachment trial is moving on to the question phase where senators will submit questions to House managers. After the two days of questioning, the trial will move on to the next big question: whether to allow witnesses.

Law Firms Fight Coronavirus

Law firms are among the employers changing their practices in order to combat the spread of the coronavirus in China — such as by encouraging employees to work from home or paying for taxis rather than public transportation.

Law Firm Sues For Use of Trade Name

A law firm called LawHQ is suing disciplinary and bar officials in nine states that ban the use of trade names for law firms, saying the ban violates the First Amendment.

