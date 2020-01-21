Legal Lasso: Lawmakers Consider Bill to Stop Courthouse Immigration Arrests

Good morning, Legal Lasso readers! Can we have five minutes of your time for a survey?

LOCAL NEWS

Lawmakers Consider Bill to Stop Courthouse Immigration Arrests

Colorado lawmakers are considering a bill that would stop courthouse immigration arrests, but ICE officials say those arrests are the only way to detain individuals without local law enforcement assistance. (Denver Post)

Denver DA Hires Domestic Violence Investigator

Denver ended up hiring an investigator to specifically focus on keeping guns out of the hands of domestic violence abusers.

Focusing on Solidarity on MLK Day

A gathering of clergy members at Temple Sinai on Martin Luther King Jr. Day focused on solidarity between Denver’s black and Jewish communities.

Is it Child Abuse if the Baby isn’t Yet Born?

The Colorado Supreme Court heard oral arguments last week in a case questioning whether a person can be charged with child abuse for injuries inflicted upon a fetus in the womb. (Denver Post)

NATIONAL NEWS

McConnell Lays Out Impeachment Plans

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has set out his four page plan for how the impeachment trial will play out, including strict time limits and a hurried schedule.

Rental Company Accused of Making New York Traffic Even More Dangerous

Scooter share company Revel is facing several lawsuits for setting loose a fleet of rental motor scooters in the streets of New York City.

SCOTUS to Hear Obamacare Exemption Case

In addition to the “Faithless Electors” case, the U.S. Supreme Court recently announced it will take up a case dealing with new federal rules allowing employers to obtain religious exemptions from an Obamacare contraception requirements — but not until after the election.

High Court Won’t Hear Flint Water Case

The court also said it will not take up a Flint, Michigan’s, petition that would allow it block claims that they violated residents’ rights by changing the local drinking water source in 2014 and exposing thousands of people to dangerously high levels of lead.

