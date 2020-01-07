Legal Lasso: Gardner Criticizes Pelosi for Impeachment Process

Good morning, Legal Lasso readers! Can we have five minutes of your time for a survey?

LOCAL NEWS

Gardner Calls Out Pelosi for Stalling Impeachment Process

Sen. Cory Gardner criticized House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for not sending articles of impeachment on to the Senate.

Lawmakers Look to Eliminate Cash Bail

After passing bail reforms in the last legislative session, some state lawmakers are looking to continue to eliminate cash bail for more types of offenses.

State Rep to Introduce Hairstyle Discrimination Bill

Rep. Leslie Herod wants to pass a bill in the upcoming legislative session that would prevent businesses from discriminating against people based on hairstyle or texture.

Denver DA Stays Vigilant on Domestic Violence Gun Laws

The Denver District Attorney’s Office is getting aggressive in ensuring that guns are kept out of the hands of domestic violence offenders. The office hired an investigator in the fall who is tasked with leading the effort. (Denver Post)

DA Says Officer was Justified in Shooting

Denver DA Beth McCann said yesterday that a police officer was justified in a July officer-involved shooting.

NATIONAL NEWS

Ikea Settles Case Involving Tipped Dresser

Ikea has agreed to a $46 million settlement with the parents of a 2-year-old who was killed when one of the furniture store’s dresser’s tipped over on him.

Cooling Off the Hot Bench

The Supreme Court in October instituted a new rule that allows advocates arguing before the court two minutes of uninterrupted arguments. Lawyers have mixed reviews and some advice regarding the rule.

SCOTUS to Weigh in on Water Case

A water dispute between Georgia and Florida is heading to the U.S. Supreme Court. Florida is seeking to cap Georgia’s access to water from Lake Lanier to ensure enough fresh water flows its way.

Mueller Colleague Joins Cooley

A former federal prosecutor and member of Robert Mueller’s special counsel team joined Cooley.

