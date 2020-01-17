Legal Lasso: Denver Won’t Cooperate With ICE Subpoenas

Good morning, Legal Lasso readers! Can we have five minutes of your time for a survey?

LOCAL NEWS

Denver Won’t Cooperate With ICE

Denver officials said yesterday they would not cooperate with subpoenas for information on four men wanted for deportation.

Judicial Branch Considering New Rule for Sealing Records

A judicial branch committee is considering a proposal for a new rule to determine who should get access to sealed court records. The proposed rule says court orders to seal records must also say what interest is served by sealing records.

Securities Company Owner Hit With Injunction

The owner of a securities company will pay $2.1 million in restitution for his involvement in a Ponzi scheme. He was charged with selling unlicensed sold promissory notes to Colorado investors.

Aurora Considering New Task Force for Police Oversight

The Aurora City Council moved closer to the creation of a task force to oversee the police department and help it improve community relations.

An Interesting Character Defense

The attorney for a handyman accused of causing a home explosion said during opening arguments at his trial that he is rude and uncouth but isn’t at fault.

NATIONAL NEWS

Law Students Push for Paul Weiss to Drop Climate-Unfriendly Clients

Harvard Law School students protested a Paul Weiss recruiting event, where they pushed the firm to drop Exxon as a client because of the company’s actions regarding climate change.

BigLaw Firm Sues Over Unpaid Incentives

Littler Mendelson is suing the state of Missouri, claiming the state failed to pay incentives it was promised for the jobs it created in Kansas City.

Turner’s Law Department Gets an Overhaul

The merger of AT&T and Time Warner has led to a major overhaul of Turner’s legal department with many lawyers taking buyouts or finding new roles within the organization.

Appeals Court Grants New Trial Because of Attorney’s Racism

A man who has been serving a life sentence since 1989 will get a new trial after it came out that his attorney was racist.

