Legal Lasso: Denver to Resume Camping Ban Enforcement

LOCAL NEWS

Denver to Resume Camping Ban Enforcement

The Denver City Attorney said the city can begin enforcing the city’s urban camping ban again. The police have been waiting for guidance from the city attorney before enforcing it, following a county court ruling.

SCOTUS Won’t Hear Colorado Business Regulation Case

The U.S. Supreme Court rejected a Colorado case that the state Attorney General says closes a loophole that allows businesses to escape paying regulatory sanctions.

New Workplace Harassment Bill Incoming

Colorado lawmakers are planning to introduce new rules for workplace harassment with a slew of provisions dealing with how complaints are handled.

Inmates Escape Custer County Jail

Two inmates escaped from the Custer County jail late Sunday. One of the inmates had been held on suspicion of first-degree attempted murder, assault, domestic violence and illegal possession of a handgun, and the other faces charges of assaulting a peace officer, bringing contraband into a detention facility and drug charge. (Denver Post)

Harm Reduction Center Moves

The Harm Reduction Action Center, which provides services for drug users in Denver, is moving into the space that used to be Le Central restaurant in Capitol Hill after spending the last five years on Colfax.

NATIONAL NEWS

SCOTUS Won’t Consider Free the Nipple Dispute

The U.S. Supreme Court said it won’t take up a challenge to a New Hampshire city ordinance banning women from appearing topless in public.

House Ready to Vote on Sending Articles of Impeachment to Senate

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the House will vote to send two articles of impeachment against President Trump to the Senate as soon as tomorrow.

DOJ Asks Apple to Unlock Phones

The DOJ is asking Apple to unlock two iPhones connected to the man who attacked a Pensacola, Florida, naval base.

Legal Tech Company Downsizes

Atrium, a legal tech company that promised to transform the delivery of legal services has laid off most of its legal staff in a restructuring.

