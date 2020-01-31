Legal Lasso: Death Penalty Repeal Moves Out of Committee

Good morning, Legal Lasso readers! Can we have five minutes of your time for a survey? Our readership survey is collecting input on the types of news we cover, the way we deliver it and how we can do our jobs better.

LOCAL NEWS

Death Penalty Repeal Bill Moves On

Colorado lawmakers debated the death penalty repeal bill for six hours yesterday. A final vote in the Senate is expected today before the bill moves on to the House.

Lawsuit Alleges Kansas Targets Out-of-State Drivers

A lawsuit filed against the Kansas State Highway Patrol said the law enforcement agency specifically targets out-of-state drivers, especially those coming from Colorado. The lawsuit alleges that 93% of stops in 2017 involved cars with out-of-state plates. (Denver Post)

Colorado Challenges Food Stamp Rules

Colorado has joined 20 states and the District of Columbia in a lawsuit challenging the Trump administration’s proposed changes to food stamp rules.

Warrant Out for Woman Who Used Red Flag Law

An arrest warrant is out for the woman who tried to use the state’s new Red Flag law to remove guns from the police officer who shot her son.

Masterpiece Baker Has a Book Deal

Jack Phillips, the baker who came to fame, or infamy, for refusing to design a cake for a same-sex couple, now has a book deal for his memoir.

NATIONAL NEWS

Impeachment Swing Vote Won’t Ask For More Witnesses

Swing vote Sen. Lamar Alexander said he would not vote in favor of hearing additional witnesses in the president’s impeachment trial, which means the president could be acquitted as soon as this evening.

Pelosi Suggests Disbarment for Impeachment Lawyers

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi suggested the president’s defense lawyers should face discipline for their handling of the impeachment trial.

Federal Judge Rejected Cap on Public Defenders’ Work

A federal judge in Missouri refused to approve a consent decree that would have put a cap on public defenders’ caseloads according to a standard based on a 40-hour workweek.

Nonprofits Challenging PACER Fees

Three nonprofits are challenging the fees for PACER, saying the fees are higher than required to run the system.

