Legal Lasso: Death Penalty Repeal Introduced

LOCAL NEWS

Death Penalty Repeal Bill Introduced

Lawmakers introduced an expected death penalty repeal bill. With a Republican sponsor and a handful of other Republican supporters, it likely has the votes to pass this time. (Denver Post)

Red Flag Law Used on Police Officer

A woman whose son was shot and killed by a police officer at Colorado State University filed an extreme risk protection order to have weapons seized from the police officer who killed her son.

Activists Look to Reinstate Fracking Ban

An activist group is hoping to have Longmont’s fracking ban put back into place with local authority bestowed by last year’s Senate Bill 181.

Hospital Reinsurance Program Challenged in Court

Colorado hospitals are suing the state over payments for Gov. Jared Polis’ new hospital reinsurance program, saying an “emergency regulation” was put into place without public comment.

Facial Recognition Test Incorrectly IDs City Council Members

Several Denver City Council members were incorrectly identified as sex offenders by Amazon’s facial recognition technology, according to a group hoping to ban facial recognition technology.

NATIONAL NEWS

House to Vote on Articles of Impeachment

The House will vote today on whether to send articles of impeachment against President Trump to the Senate.

Trump Assembles Impeachment Legal Team

President Donald Trump is finalizing the legal team that will defend him in his Senate impeachment trial. It includes White House Counsel Pat Cipolone and a pair of his deputies, and private attorney Jay Sekulow,

California Might Offer More Options for JDs

With a recent rule change, the California Bar is considering allowing law schools to teach some JD programs entirely online.

Avenatti Arrested Ahead of Extortion Trial

Michael Avenatti was arrested on a bail violation in California a week before he was scheduled to go on trial in New York for allegedly trying to extort millions of dollars from Nike Inc.

