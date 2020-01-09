Legal Lasso: Death Penalty on the Legislative Docket

Good morning, Legal Lasso readers! Can we have five minutes of your time for a survey?

We’re starting 2020 off with some New Years resolutions, and we need your help making them happen. Your responses will help us determine how to design our newsletters, our newspaper, our website and our multimedia projects. Take the survey here and let us know what you think!

Legal Lasso is Law Week Colorado’s daily roundup of legal news from around the state. Not already subscribed to the daily email? Sign up here! Not subscribed to Law Week Colorado? You can change that too!

LOCAL NEWS

Democrats Target Death Penalty Repeal

One big bill on the Democratic docket for this year’s legislative session: a death penalty repeal. And this year, they’re likely to succeed in getting it passed. (Denver Post)

Today might be a big business day for all the personal injury and worker’s comp attorneys out there. Jan. 9 is the day workers are most likely to get injured at work, according to Pinnacol Insurance.

CU Law to Host Congressional Subcommittee Hearing

Rep. Joe Neguse is bringing his new job back home. CU Law will host a congressional hearing involving the House Judiciary Subcommittee on Antitrust, Commercial and Administrative Law on Jan. 17.

Colorado Republicans Want Roe v. Wade Reconsideration

Three out of four of Colorado’s congressional Republicans joined the 200 lawmakers urging the U.S. Supreme Court to review its Roe v. Wade decision.

Brownstein Lobbyists See Success in Medical Device Tax Repeal

A high-powered team from Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck lobbied against a medical device tax on behalf of the Advanced Medical Technology Association a week before lawmakers announced they’d repeal the tax.

NATIONAL NEWS

Starting the New Year Strong

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg said yesterday that she’s starting out 2020 cancer free.

Lawyer for Harvey Weinstein Wants a New Judge

The judge presiding over Harvey Weinstein’s New York rape trial had a stern warning for Weinstein over his cell phone use. Now, Weinstein’s lawyer wants the judge to recuse himself for what he said.

What Makes an Assassination?

Some are questioning the legality of the drone strike on Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani, and it all has to do with the definition of “assassination.”

Trump Administration Looks to Change NEPA

Trump administration officials are looking to change parts of the National Environmental Policy Act to give federal agencies the ability to sidestep its requirement to consider environmental effects — such as impacts on climate change — when approving infrastructure projects, such as highways or oil and gas pipelines.

Have tips for upcoming editions of Legal Lasso or comments about past ones? We want to hear from you. Reach out to us at [email protected]