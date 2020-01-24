Legal Lasso: Climate Activists Won’t Face Charges for State of State Protests

Good morning, Legal Lasso readers! Can we have five minutes of your time for a survey? Our readership survey is collecting input on the types of news we cover, the way we deliver it and how we can do our jobs better.

Legal Lasso is Law Week Colorado’s daily roundup of legal news from around the state. Not already subscribed to the daily email? Sign up here! Not subscribed to Law Week Colorado? You can change that too!

LOCAL NEWS

No Charges for Climate Activists

The Denver district attorney will not prosecute the 33 climate change activists who were arrested for protesting during Gov. Jared Polis’ State of the State address.

Jury in Deliberation for Man Accused of Causing Explosion

The trial has ended for a man accused of destroying an apartment complex in Denver’s Baker neighborhood. The jury is deliberating today.

Rules Set Incremental Steps for Raising Overtime Threshold

New rules approved this week would make more workers in Colorado eligible for overtime pay. (Denver Post)

Idaho Looking to Move Prisoners to Colorado

Colorado might be moving away from using private prisons to house its inmates, but Idaho is looking to send more than 1,000 inmates to a closed private prison in Colorado. (Denver Post)

Sen. Michael Bennet’s Juggling Duties Ahead of Primaries

President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial is a setback for Sen. Michael Bennet’s presidential campaign. He’s balancing his duties as a “juror” and a candidate.

NATIONAL NEWS

Student Loan Debt Keeps Woman From Bar Admission

A lawyer was denied admission to the Ohio bar in part because of her insurmountable student loan debt burden.

Impeachment Managers Close Their Opening Arguments

House impeachment managers will have their final day of opening arguments today before the president’s lawyers make their case this weekend.

Legalized Sports Betting Leads to Lawsuit Over Sports Cheating

A DraftKings fantasy baseball contestant is suing MLB and a pair of teams over a cheating scandal, saying the league promoted the fantasy sports betting site and should have known the contests were “corrupt and dishonest.”

Opinion Advises Judges to Stay Out of Federalist Society

Federal judges should not be involved in partisan organizations like the Federalist Society or the American Constitution Society, according to an opinion from the Committee on Codes of Conduct of the U.S. Judicial Conference

Have tips for upcoming editions of Legal Lasso or comments about past ones? We want to hear from you. Reach out to us at [email protected]