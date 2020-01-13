Legal Lasso: Aurora to Decide on Refugee Resettlement

Happy Monday! Can we have five minutes of your time for a survey?

LOCAL NEWS

Aurora to Decide on Refugee Resettlement

Aurora was not among the cities that said they would take in resettled refugees, but the Aurora City Council will discuss how the city will formally respond to the Trump administration query whether it wants future refugees to be resettled in the city.

Boulder DA Hopes to Close Loophole for Domestic Violence Offenders

The Boulder District Attorney said his jurisdiction doesn’t have the caseload to warrant a dedicated investigator for getting domestic violence offenders to turn in their guns, but he hopes to see legislation to close a loophole that allows offenders to get their hands on weapons.

Arizona Activist Takes on Denver’s Camping Ban

An activist from Arizona received $50,000 from Tucson over its treatment of people experiencing homelessness, and he’s now targeting Denver for its own laws and regulations.

Judge Dismisses Challenge to Predator Thinning Plan

A Denver District Court judge has dismissed a lawsuit opposing Colorado wildlife officials’ plan to kill black bears and mountain lions as a way of boosting mule deer populations on the West Slope.

14th Judicial District Attorney Running for Reelection

Matt Karzen, district attorney for Colorado’s 14th Judicial District, announced last week that he will run for reelection.

NATIONAL NEWS

David Drummond to Leave Alphabet

The top legal officer at Google parent company Alphabet will step down amid accusations that he enabled sexual misconduct at the company and was involved in misconduct of his own.

Michael Cohen Asking for Reduced Sentence

Michael Cohen told a judge that he is facing a “character assassination” from prosecutors after asking to have his sentence reduced for telling investigators about President Donald Trump’s misdeeds.

New York City Bar Association Asks to Investigate Bill Barr

The New York City Bar Association asked Congress to investigate U.S. Attorney General William Barr for recent conduct that “threatens public confidence in the fair and impartial administration of justice.”

SCOTUS Won’t Take Up Suicide Case

The U.S. Supreme Court declined to take up a case of a Massachusetts woman convicted for convincing another teen to commit suicide.

