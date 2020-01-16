Legal Lasso: Articles of Impeachment Delivered to Senate

Good morning, Legal Lasso readers! Can we have five minutes of your time for a survey?

LOCAL NEWS

Crow to Serve as Impeachment Manager

U.S. Rep. Jason Crow was selected as an impeachment manager for President Trump’s impeachment trial in the Senate. He discussed his legal background and how he’ll use it as a prosecutor in the biggest case in the country.

ICE Presses Denver for Immigrant Information

Immigrations and Customs Enforcement has subpoenaed Denver law enforcement for information on four foreign nationals wanted for deportation.

First Red Flag Law Case

A Denver man agreed to give up his guns in Colorado’s first red flag law case. Police filed for the order after the man got into an altercation with his wife.

Public Still in the Dark About Process for Suppressing Criminal Cases

The state judicial branch has yet to lift the veil on suppressed criminal cases, but a Colorado Supreme Court committee will meet tomorrow to decide how to handle such cases. (Denver Post)

Supreme Court Delivers Opinion on Trial Management

The Colorado Supreme Court said judges may not require defendants to share their exhibits with the prosecution before trial.

NATIONAL NEWS

Impeachment Trial Process Begins in the Senate

Impeachment managers are presenting the articles of impeachment to the Senate, and senators will formally read the articles of impeachment later today.

Watchdog Releases Report on Ukraine Ahead of Impeachment Trial

A report from a watchdog group says President Donald Trump broke the law by withholding aid from Ukraine.

Virginia Ratifies EFA

Virginia became the 38th state to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment, crossing the threshold required to have it added to the Constitution. Now is the question of how to handle a deadline that expired in 1982.

The Right to an Attorney

New York is considering legislation that would give immigrants facing deportation the right to an attorney.

