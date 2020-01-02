Legal Lasso: 416 Fire Lawsuit Continues

Legal Lasso is Law Week Colorado’s daily roundup of legal news from around the state. Not already subscribed to the daily email? Sign up here! Not subscribed to Law Week Colorado? You can change that too!

LOCAL NEWS

Judge Says Railroad Lawsuit Should Proceed

A federal judge said a lawsuit against the Durango & Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad should proceed. The railroad is being sued by the federal government for allegedly starting the 416 fire in 2018. (Denver Post)

State Steps in on Workers’ Comp

Colorado is starting a public fund that will cover medical expenses for people who get hurt on the job and their employer doesn’t have workers’ compensation insurance.

FAA Investigating Drones

Sen. Cory Gardner has contacted the FAA about a flock of unidentified drones that has been buzzing around eastern Colorado at night.

New Laws

With the start of the New Year come a batch of new laws that went into effect on Jan. 1. Here’s the rundown.

Senator has Plans for RTD

A state senator is proposing a bill that would expand RTD’s board by adding two new directors and additional oversight mechanisms.

NATIONAL NEWS

Cutting Edge Tech is Reshaping the Big Four

With a massive tech investment, the Big Four accounting firms are reshaping their identities as professional services firms.

Big Cases Ahead for SCOTUS

The U.S. Supreme Court has a hefty 2020 docket, and impeachment is only part of it.

Apple Sued Over Apple Watch

Apple is being sued by a cardiologist who says the company’s Apple Watch violated his patent with a feature that detects irregular heart rhythm.

Kevin Spacey Settles Sexual Assault Lawsuit

After his accuser died, Kevin Spacey settled a sexual assault lawsuit with the accuser’s family. No terms were made public.

Have tips for upcoming editions of Legal Lasso or comments about past ones? We want to hear from you. Reach out to us at [email protected]