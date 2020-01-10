Legal Lasso: 38 Arrested for Disrupting State of the State Address

Good morning, Legal Lasso readers! Can we have five minutes of your time for a survey?

LOCAL NEWS

38 Arrested for Protesting During State of the State

Thirty-eight people were arrested for disrupting the State of the State speech yesterday. Protestors chanted “back fracking now!” before the speech, delaying the start time by about 15 minutes.

DU Settles Pay Discrimination Lawsuit

The University of Denver settled another pay discrimination lawsuit with a law professor who claimed she was underpaid compared to male and non-minority faculty colleagues. (Law.com)

Hotel Seeks to Oust 7-Eleven

A downtown hotel is suing for control of its building, hoping to drive 7-Eleven out and a lawyer for the hotel said he expects a judge to side with them.

Snowmass HOA Violates Disabilities Law

A homeowners association in Snowmass Village was ordered to pay a resident $50,000 for banning her service dog (Denver Post).

Robert Dear Again Deemed Incompetent

Robert Dear, who is accused of killing three people at a Planned Parenthood clinic in Colorado in 2015, was again deemed incompetent to stand trial in state court. Federal prosecutors are also currently seeking a separate mental health evaluation.

NATIONAL NEWS

BigLaw Firms Announce Merger

Troutman Sanders and Pepper Hamilton have voted to merge, creating a 23 office, 1,100 attorney Am Law 50 firm. The new combined firm will be called Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders.

2020 M&A Predictions

And more news in the transactional world, 2020 is expected to be a good year for M&A, but political uncertainty could make some clients gun shy.

Appeals Court Says Trump Can Build a Wall

The 5th Circuit Court of Appeals said President Donald Trump may use military construction funds to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

SCOTUS Has First 2020 Conference

The U.S. Supreme Court today has its first conference of the year, where justices will consider taking up a state assault weapons ban, grand jury secrecy, health care, religious job discrimination and immigrant sanctuary laws. (Law.com)

