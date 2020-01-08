Lawyers of the Year 2019: Melissa Kuipers Blake

A lot of lawyers find themselves practicing in an area they’d never have dreamed of being in when they first joined the bar. Case in point, Melissa Kuipers Blake: She and the people around her hardly predicted she’d make a career out of helping shape state and federal marijuana policy.

“My parents are Southern Baptists who still don’t quite understand that I’m actually making a living working in cannabis,” she said.

Kuipers Blake, who co-chairs Brownstein’s cannabis and industrial hemp practice group, calls cannabis “the most aggressive, exciting, dynamic practice area I’ve ever served in in politics.” She said marijuana is a “hugely important product to consumers” with growing voter support despite its federally illegal status. That tension fascinated her about cannabis policy when she first got involved in it seven years ago, and her marijuana business clients’ unique position imbues her practice with a sense of purpose.