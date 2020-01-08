Lawyers of the Year 2019: Elizabeth Wylie

“There are not very many workshops out there to teach women how to negotiate their salaries, and it’s an area where many women don’t feel comfortable,” Wylie said.

The pair teamed up with the Colorado Women’s Foundation and the Colorado Women’s Bar Association to hold the first workshops over the summer. Wylie said they will be working with the Colorado Women’s Chamber of Commerce and the Junior League of Denver to continue the presentations in 2020.

They try to keep the workshops to an hour, she said, but “overwhelming” audience participation has stretched the program longer, often up to two hours. Wylie said there has been lots of positive feedback already, including partners in Denver law firms who have used her negotiation tactics to negotiate their salaries. While lawyers generally have some negotiation skills, “we don’t always use them for ourselves,” she said.

“Empowering women to use those negotiation skills that they have, and then also introducing them to new tactics, has been very well received,” she said.