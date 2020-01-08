Lawyers of the Year 2019: Craig Umbaugh

Although Tsai now owns 100% of the Nets, Umbaugh said it’s rare for one owner to have a 100% stake in a professional sports team, given their high value. According to a February 2018 report from Forbes, each NBA team is now worth at least $1 billion.

“The leagues always want to have one controlling owner,” which denotes operational control and voting power in league decisions but doesn’t require owning 100% of a team. “What you don’t want to have is a diffused ownership group that can’t make decisions,” Umbaugh said.

Another high-profile deal this year hit right at home. Umbaugh has represented Colorado’s Metropolitan Football Stadium District since its formation in 1997. This year, he helped the district close out a deal to rename the Broncos’ stadium Empower Field at Mile High. The venue was previously Sports Authority Field before the company went bankrupt, and for two years afterward went by Broncos Stadium at Mile High.

Umbaugh said Empower Retirement is a good fit for a naming deal because Empower is a large dealer of retirement plans and IRAs, but it doesn’t necessarily have the name recognition to match. Having its name on the Broncos’ stadium can boost the company’s profile.

