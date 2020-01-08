Lawyers of the Year 2019: Christine Hernandez

In the 10th Circuit case, Hernández helped a client who had already gone through the immigration system and had her appeal of an immigration decision denied in 2012. As detailed in the 10th Circuit opinion, Phyllis Mwaura had three U.S. citizen children, and she wanted to stay in the U.S. to stay with them. The Board of Immigration Appeals dismissed an appeal of her removal because she had entered into a fraudulent marriage with a U.S. citizen to seek adjustment of her immigration status. Hernández said she often has cases that involve parents who want to stay in the U.S. for their children, and the cases involve acting as a counselor for the whole family.

To read this and other complete articles featured in the Jan. 6, 2020 print edition of Law Week Colorado, copies are available for purchase online.