Curray York & Associates Launches in Denver

Denver immigration attorneys Emily Curray and Lisa York rang in the new year by launching Curray York & Associates on Jan. 1. The woman-owned firm grew out of its previous iteration, Stern & Curray, and will continue the firm’s focus on business immigration services. Attorneys Caroline Lee and David Tuteur, along with the firm’s paralegals, administrative and support staff, remain part of the team at Curray York & Associates. “We thrive on helping businesses and individuals handle their immigration needs, and this new iteration of our firm enables us to provide our clients with an even greater depth of expertise and service,” said Curray, the firm’s

managing partner, in a press release. Lisa York is the firm’s newest namesake. After Stern & Curray partner Ken Stern retired in 2018, Curray asked York to join her in the firm’s next chapter. “It feels a lot like coming home, and it’s been just really wonderful,” said York, who first worked at the firm in 1997, when it was Stern & Elkind. York was working as a client services coordinator, her first “real job” out of college, and Curray was an attorney there at the time. Working with Stern and Curray helped inspire York to go to law school and become an immigration lawyer. After finishing law school at the University of Denver Sturm College of Law, York returned to the firm as an attorney in 2002. Not long after, Curray’s name was added to the firm.