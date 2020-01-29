Continuing the Momentum

Colorado is behind many other states in the number of women on corporate boards, and the U.S. as a whole has a long way to go to have the number of women on boards reflect the general population. But instead of frustration, a few experts on diversity in leadership are choosing to have an optimistic outlook about the opportunities for women. Numbers have doubled from barely a decade ago, so they’re looking at right now as a ripe moment for women to make opportunities to serve on boards.

“I think we just need to help women be more visible,” said Stefanie Johnson, an associate professor of management at the University of Colorado’s Leeds School of Business. She studies how unconscious bias affects the evaluation of leaders and strategies for mitigating bias. “There’s a reason to say, ‘Women, the time is now.’”

Johnson and other speakers plan to send that message at a Feb. 6 Association of Corporate Counsel event called “Women on Boards: Elevating Our Presence.”