Blockbuster Sneak Peek

Scooters and e-bikes have given city-dwellers more options for getting around in recent years. They’ve also given personal injury lawyers a new source of clients as drivers, cyclists and pedestrians collide — literally and legally.

These new modes of transportation will be heavily featured at this year’s Blockbuster, the annual two-day continuing education seminar from the Colorado Trial Lawyers Association Jan. 30 and 31 in Denver.

“We’re having a whole fleet of speakers on that topic,” including Catherine Lerer, who has been featured as in expert in national and local news, said Ross Ziev, seminar co-chair for the CTLA. Lerer made headlines in 2018 when she filed a class-action lawsuit against motorized scooter companies on behalf of plaintiffs injured in scooter-related accidents in California, where Lerer is based. The scooters have been “causing injuries left and right” in the West Coast state, Ziev said. “People are not following the rules in California, and we’re starting to see that in Denver as well,” he added.