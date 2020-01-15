Bill Could Keep Youth Offenders Off Public Sex Offender Registry

A bill introduced in the first week of the legislation would keep youth offenders off the public registry.

The bill has been a few years in the making. It has roots in a white paper that outlines research on consequences of registration for youth offenders and the effectiveness of sex offense registration for public safety, put together by a group of mostly public employees from a variety of agencies. But not everyone agrees registries don’t improve public safety.

The upcoming bill is backed by Reps. Adrienne Benavidez and Jonathan Singer. Some provisions in a draft of the bill include expanding judicial discretion to exempt an offender from registration at the recommendation of a Sex Offender Management Board evaluator, making sure underage of- fenders are not on the list posted on the internet and allowing some in- stances when the Colorado Bureau of Investigation can tell someone re- questing information about an underage person whether that person is on the registry.

Benavidez said the upcoming bill is a new iteration of a legislative attempt in 2018 that didn’t make it to introduction. She said she spent time learning about how Colorado’s processes and policies work.