Bar Association Watch List

COLORADO DEFENSE LAWYERS ASSOCIATION

With one political party still in control of both chambers of the legislature and an election coming up, Brandon Hull said he expects the 2020 legislative session is “going to be last year on steroids.” Hull, the legislative committee chair of the Colorado Defense Lawyers Association, said that although the association doesn’t yet have an official stance on any legislation, it does have its watch list.

As for specific issues to keep an eye on this session, Hull said there are five: family medical leave, medical lien and health care provider bills, arbitration, data privacy and employment.