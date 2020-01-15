Bar Association Watch List

As the legislative session kicks off, Colorado’s attorney ranks have their eyes on several issues that will affect their clients. Law Week talked with policy and legislative committee chairpeople at several specialty bar associations to find out what’s on their watch list for the session.
COLORADO WOMEN’S BAR ASSOCIATION
Following a “pretty active off-season,” the Colorado Women’s Bar Association has already pledged to support legislation on paid family leave and reproductive health access, according to Meagan Moodie, co-chair of the CWBA’s public policy committee.
COLORADO DEFENSE LAWYERS ASSOCIATION
With one political party still in control of both chambers of the legislature and an election coming up, Brandon Hull said he expects the 2020 legislative session is “going to be last year on steroids.” Hull, the legislative committee chair of the Colorado Defense Lawyers Association, said that although the association doesn’t yet have an official stance on any legislation, it does have its watch list.
As for specific issues to keep an eye on this session, Hull said there are five: family medical leave, medical lien and health care provider bills, arbitration, data privacy and employment.
COLORADO BAR ASSOCIATION
The Colorado Bar Association reviews a wide range of bills each session, with special attention to bills that “have an impact on substantive areas of law, the practice of law, the judiciary and the justice system,” said Andy White, the CBA’s new director of legislative relations. One of the bills the CBA has been involved in was introduced Jan. 8, the first day of the 2020 legislative session.
House Bill 20-1013 provides a procedure for ratifying defective corporate actions — decisions or actions taken by a company without proper authorization. The legislation is sponsored by Rep. Marc Snyder and Sen. Pete Lee.