Armstrong Teasdale in Growth Mode in Denver

Aubyn Krulish on Jan. 6 took over as managing attorney of the Denver office of Armstrong Teasdale. Krulish takes over the role from Chuck Steese, and will lead the office of more than 35 attorneys and staff.
Law Week talked with Krulish about the transition process and the firm’s plans for the Denver office. The following conversation with Krulish has been edited for style and length.
LAW WEEK: Armstrong Teasdale opened its Denver office in 2014. How does the Denver office fit within the national focus of the firm?
KRULISH: The firm started here as a litigation boutique and then added IP and some finance and real estate. When I came on [in 2016], we added a corporate practice. We’ve been building out the Denver office as a full-service firm, and we’ve tripled in size since 2014 when we opened. That’s exciting, and the growth has been great.
We act as one firm across the nation, and there’s a lot of cross-office work. But Denver brings components that are valuable like transactions and complex commercial litigation. These are things we offer to the firm as a whole that makes the firm stronger.
We do offer some specialties in Denver to the rest of the firm, but we have great people in every office. I can pick up the phone and call people in New York or Philadelphia or Kansas City and get support, but it’s nice to have someone down the hall who, on a general scale, might know about the clients in Denver. In real estate, for example, we want to have that be local as well as national. Those are the things that went into the mix in determining whether to be a specialized practice area or build out as full service in Denver.
