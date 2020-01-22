Armstrong Teasdale in Growth Mode in Denver

Aubyn Krulish on Jan. 6 took over as managing attorney of the Denver office of Armstrong Teasdale. Krulish takes over the role from Chuck Steese, and will lead the office of more than 35 attorneys and staff.

Law Week talked with Krulish about the transition process and the firm’s plans for the Denver office. The following conversation with Krulish has been edited for style and length.

LAW WEEK: Armstrong Teasdale opened its Denver office in 2014. How does the Denver office fit within the national focus of the firm?

KRULISH: The firm started here as a litigation boutique and then added IP and some finance and real estate. When I came on [in 2016], we added a corporate practice. We’ve been building out the Denver office as a full-service firm, and we’ve tripled in size since 2014 when we opened. That’s exciting, and the growth has been great.