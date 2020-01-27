Another Try at Bail Reform

A bipartisan group of lawmakers will make another attempt at bail reform this legislative session. The new bill, to be introduced in the Senate, is intended to reduce the state’s reliance on cash bail by guiding the development of local programs for determining conditions of pretrial release and supervision.

Sponsor Sen. Pete Lee, a Democrat from El Paso County, said the bill doesn’t eliminate the option for cash bail if a person has the financial resources to pay or poses a true risk of fleeing. But proponents of reducing reliance on cash bail say people should not sit in jail before they’ve been convicted of any crimes just because they can’t afford to bond out.

Lee believes that principle is supported by the Constitution’s equal protection guarantee. In 2019, Harris County in Texas settled a class action lawsuit that argued the county’s bail system violated constitutional protections because a person’s pretrial release depended on whether they could afford cash bail. A federal judge ruled the county’s bail system unconstitutional in 2017. The settlement applied to misdemeanors.

“We want to have a bail system that is constitutionally grounded in recognizing equal protection,” Lee said.

Last year, one successful bill in Colorado eliminated cash bail for some low-level offenses. But a companion bill requiring counties to develop pretrial release programs, HB19-1226, stalled out in last session’s final days after its introduction in the Senate.