2020 Session: Open for Business

“If the rights of parents to safeguard and make decisions about their young child’s healthcare are threatened, as they were last year over vaccines, we’ll fight it,” he said. “If the rights of parents to supervise the sex education of their children are threatened, as they were last year, we’ll fight it.” He also referred to last session’s oil and gas regulatory overhaul as “a particularly bad example of one-sided legislation” that villanized businesses.

Republican representatives stood to clap during several parts of Neville’s speech outlining his policy stances.

Neville also said the state needs to make better use of public education funds, though he didn’t advocate for spending more. He pointed to low standardized test scores for high school students, especially for black and Hispanic students. He hinted at his support for school choice.

“Our problem isn’t a lack of money. We’re spending more than ever,” he said. “It’s a lack of imagination when it comes to offering parents and students more choice in education; when it comes to setting the right priorities, when it comes to putting our students first.” Becker also called out her support for renewed legislative efforts to create a paid leave system, one of the few Democratic-led measures they withdrew and turned into a study on the topic after weeks of powerful pushback by some business groups. “We need stakeholders on every side of the issue to return to the discussion and work out a paid family leave program that is fiscally sustainable, workable for business and makes a real difference for