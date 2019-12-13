Room for Advancement in Space Law

Space might be the “final frontier,” but the growing area of space law shows that it’s anything but the Wild West.

Out past the reaches of our planet’s surly bonds, there are still tight laws and regulations. While there are international agreements about operations in space, the practice area deals with a slew of other matters, ranging from regulatory matters, insurance law and corporate laws.

The backbone of space law is made up of international agreements, the most significant being the Outer Space Treaty of 1967, written during the height of the space race and outlines how to operate in space peacefully. The treaty was opened for signatures in the U.S., U.K. and Soviet Union, and as of June 2019 has 109 countries signed onto it.

Since the treaty’s creation, man set foot on the moon, the Mir Space Station was constructed — and replaced by the International Space Station — and the process of actually sending people and things into orbit began its transition from government to corporate activity. Now, with the U.S. space shuttle fleet retired, the only way to send a person into orbit is on a Russian Soyuz rocket or, for satellites or other objects, on a corporate rocket like SpaceX’s Falcon fleet. One part of the treaty that is especially relevant today, as corporations take to earth’s orbit, is Article 6, which specifies that nations have to approve activities by entities and provide continuing supervision.

Under that treaty, anyone operating in space must follow a web of regulations and submit to governmental oversight. Like in other practice areas, there are regulatory specialists that know the ins and outs of specific agency regulations and requirements. Just for a few oversimplified examples, the FAA dictates how rockets use airspace, the FCC dictates how satellites use the airwaves and the FTC dictates what can cross what borders.

To read this and other complete articles featured in the Dec. 9, 2019 print edition of Law Week Colorado, copies are available for purchase online.