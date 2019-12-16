Legal Lasso: Senate Looks Ahead to Impeachment Trial

It’s Monday morning and impeachment is (still) on everyone’s minds. This week, the House as a whole will vote on impeachment. But meanwhile, Sen. Chuck Schumer is kicking off the conversation on how a Senate impeachment trial would proceed.

And if you haven’t listened yet, Law Week’s latest podcast focuses on the 10th Circuit’s effort to record oral histories with jurists.

LOCAL NEWS

10th Circuit Sides with Supermax

The 10th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled in a censorship case that officials at the Colorado supermax prison sufficiently changed their policies regarding a magazine that provides legal information to inmates.

Volunteers Help with Immigrant Connections

A lot of people released from the ICE Detention Center in Aurora have nowhere to go once they get out. Volunteers from Casa de Paz have been working to connect released detainees with family members outside Colorado.

Crow Will Vote for Impeachment

U.S. Rep. Jason Crow said he’ll vote in favor of impeachment later this week. Crow’s announcement means all of Colorado’s delegates will be voting on party lines.

Residents Want More Accountability from Suncor

After an oil refinery coughed dust on residents in north Denver, Suncor Energy offered free car washes to those who were nearby. But a racial justice organization is asking for a full investigation of the incident instead.

CDOC Looks to get Private Prisons up to State Standards

The Colorado Department of Corrections is looking at how to get enough money to get prisons up to state standards and maybe how to eventually stop relying on private prisons all together.

NATIONAL NEWS

UT Law School Faces Lawsuit

The University of Texas School of law is facing a gender discrimination lawsuit from a professor who says a male professor with less experience and fewer publications is paid more than $130,000 more than she is.

SCOTUS Grants Cert to Indian Reservation Case

The U.S Supreme Court granted cert to a pro se appeal of a case that could determine whether a large part of eastern central Oklahoma is an American Indian reservation, which could call into question hundreds of state convictions.

SCOTUS to Hear Cases Regarding Trump’s Financials

The court also agreed to hear a group of cases regarding President Donald Trump’s financial records.

Utah Law Firm Looks to Get Ahead of CCPA

A Utah law firm is leading the way in automation by automating its data privacy work ahead of California’s major consumer privacy law going into effect.

