Legal Lasso: New Laws Go Into Effect Jan. 1

Legal Lasso is Law Week Colorado’s daily roundup of legal news from around the state. Not already subscribed to the daily email? Sign up here! Not subscribed to Law Week Colorado? You can change that too!

LOCAL NEWS

New Years’ New Laws

New Years Day is less than a week away — and with the new year, there will be several new laws going into effect, including the controversial “red flag” law, among others.

Rob Corry No Longer Involved in I-70 Crash Case

Attorney Rob Corry is no longer representing the semi-truck driver accused of causing a fiery crash on Interstate 70 that killed four.

Denver Police Priorities See Arrests Drop

Denver Police have been focusing on bringing down violent crime, and as a result, felony arrests have gone up while total arrests have gone down over the past year.

Court of Appeals Dismisses Parolee’s Search and Seizure Case

The Court of Appeals weighed in on a case involving an underwear thief who claimed he was caught through an illegal search. The court rejected his appeal, saying parolees have different privacy expectations.

State Law Blocks Christmas Day Beer Sales

It’s not exactly “legal news” per se, but a state law that prohibits selling beer on Christmas Day ruffled a lot of feathers.

NATIONAL NEWS

BigLaw Firms Sued Over Solar Investments

Investors in a solar panel manufacturing company are suing several BigLaw firms, including Bryan Cave and Nixon Peabody, saying they used their influence to encourage them to invest in a Ponzi-like scheme.

Boeing Legal Advisor Steps Down

Boeing legal advisor Michael Luttig will retire at the end of the year. He had been reassigned earlier this year from his general counsel position to advise the company’s CEO and board of directors on legal matters surrounding 737 Max crashes.

Roberts Prepares for Impeachment Trial

Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts doesn’t spend much time in the public eye, but he’ll be in the spotlight for President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial before the U.S. Senate.

Ute Members Appeal Banishment in Federal Court

Banishment is a rare punishment on Native American reservations, but four women were banished from Ute tribal land and are now fighting that decision in federal appellate court.

Have tips for upcoming editions of Legal Lasso or comments about past ones? We want to hear from you. Reach out to us at [email protected]