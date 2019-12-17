Legal Lasso: Murder Plot Trial Ends in Mistrial

While it might not be the biggest news of the day, news that police will review an incident where a police officer ran over a pedestrian sparked a conversation in the Law Week newsroom. Many of us walk to work, all of us are at least occasional pedestrians around Denver, and we’re also all more than a little concerned about the number of pedestrians hit by cars around town.

And if you haven’t listened yet, Law Week’s latest podcast focuses on the 10th Circuit’s effort to record oral histories with jurists.

Legal Lasso is Law Week Colorado’s daily roundup of legal news from around the state. Not already subscribed to the daily email? Sign up here! Not subscribed to Law Week Colorado? You can change that too!

LOCAL NEWS

The Trial Over a Murder Plot to Kill a DA Ended in a Mistrial

The trial for a white supremacist accused of plotting to kill Weld County’s district attorney ended in a mistrial. His defense attorney said the charges were based on evidence gathered through an improper investigation.

John Walsh to Investigate an Incident Involving a Drunk Aurora Police Officer

Former U.S. attorney John Walsh will conduct an independent review of an incident involving an intoxicated Aurora police officer who was found unconscious in his stalled, unmarked police car.

Colorado Runs Afoul of EPA Air Quality Laws

The EPA says Colorado is a “serious” violator of federal air quality laws. The state is now required to reduce pollution by 2021 and make stricter permitting requirements for industrial polluters. (Denver Post)

Attorney Says Fleeing Felon Statute is Unconstitutional

An attorney for the family of De’Von Bailey is questioning the constitutionality of Colorado’s “fleeing felon” statute — which allows police to use deadly force to prevent the escape of someone believed to have committed a felony involving a deadly weapon.

Denver Holds Settlement-Required Advisory Meeting

Denver officials held their first advisory meeting required under a class action settlement agreement to improve communication between the city and people experiencing homelessness.

NATIONAL NEWS

McConnell Pushes Back on Impeachment Trial Rules

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is pushing back on Minority Leader Charles Schumer’s proposed impeachment trial rules. McConnell said he thought it was odd for Schumer to request witnesses before the start of the trial.

Weinstein Cites Back Injuries to Try to Stop Civil Trial

Harvey Weinstein is trying to pause his $45 million civil lawsuit, citing his back injuries and an upcoming criminal trial as too much of a burden for him.

Federal Case Could End Trump Administration H-1B Rule

A federal case in Texas could end a Trump administration rule that requires employers of H-1B visa-holders to provide a full itinerary of the work being done.

Curtis Flowers Granted Bail

After the Supreme Court overturned a conviction for Mississippi man Curtis Flowers, who was tried for the same crime six times, Flowers was granted bail.

Have tips for upcoming editions of Legal Lasso or comments about past ones? We want to hear from you. Reach out to us at [email protected]