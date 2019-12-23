Legal Lasso: Liberal Group Pushes Onward With Tax-Focused Ballot Initiatives

Happy holidays everyone. Law Week and Legal Lasso will be quiet until Thursday this week.

LOCAL NEWS

Liberal Group Brings 35 Initiatives to the Ballot

A liberal tax policy group is bringing 35 new initiatives to the 2020 ballot in a push to change the state’s tax code that, overall, increases taxes on the wealthy.

City Pays Settlement in Bike Crash Dispute

The City of Denver paid out a $50,000 settlement to a woman who crashed on her bicycle where a bike lane wasn’t maintained.

Activists Push to Overturn Camping Ban

Activists rallied near the state Capitol last week in response to a 9th Circuit ruling that overturned a homeless camping ban. The group is calling on the City of Denver to overturn its camping ban and is currently challenging the constitutionality of it in court.

Lawmakers Consider Change to Driver’s License Suspensions

On the 2020 legislative docket: Legislators will consider changing debt-related driver’s license suspensions that some say criminalize poverty.

BLM Says 100 Workers Will Move With the Agency

Acting BLM director William Perry Pendley said that about 100 employees — roughly two-thirds of its staffers — will make the move with the agency from Washington, D.C., to Colorado.

NATIONAL NEWS

Women Missing from PTAB Proceedings

A report from the Patent Trial and Appeal Board Bar Association found a dearth of women in the agency’s proceedings. According to the report, women make up 10% of total attorney appearances in post-grant proceedings and just 6 of the top 100 lawyers appearing in the most PTAB trials.

The Background on Trump’s Impeachment Lawyer

President Donald Trump announced last week that he would be relying on White House lawyer Pat Cippolone in his impeachment trial. So who is he?

Trump Not ‘Impeached’ on a Technicality

A lawyer who testified for the Democrats in the House impeachment hearings said the president is not “impeached” until the articles of impeachment are sent to the Senate.

Alabama Judge Indicted

An Alabama judge was arrested and accused of stealing $47,000 from the court in which he served.

