Legal Lasso: House Judiciary Committee Approves Articles of Impeachment

LOCAL NEWS

Judge Drops Charges Over Short-Term Rental Application

At the request of the Denver district attorney, a judge dismissed a felony charge brought against a Denver attorney who had been accused of violating Denver’s short term rental laws.

Increasing Number of Unaccompanied Immigrant Children Arriving in Colorado

The number of immigrant children who entered the U.S. without their parents and then made their way to family members in Colorado increased by 125 percent in the past year.

Robert Dear to Appear in Federal Court

The accused Planned Parenthood shooter is set to make his first appearance in federal court today.

Investigators Look into Suncor Refinery Discharge

Investigators will look into a “vapor release” at a Suncor Energy oil refinery north of Denver on Wednesday. Suncor said the refinery released a clay-like “catalyst” into the air but that air quality in the surrounding area was at acceptable levels. (Denver Post)

DA Wants Answers About Police Officer’s Off-Duty Drunk Driving Incident

18th Judicial District Attorney George Brauchler is looking for answers as to why an off-duty Aurora Police Officer who was armed and drunk while driving was not charged for a DUI or any other offense.

NATIONAL NEWS

Trump Faces Impeachment

The House Judiciary Committee approved two articles of impeachment for President Donald Trump.

Eric Holder Says William Barr is Unfit

Former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder published an op-ed in the Washington Post saying current AG William Barr is unfit for the position.

SCOTUS Considering Whether to Take Up Trump’s Financial Record Dispute

The U.S. Supreme Court could make a decision as soon as today as to whether the court will hear President Trump’s appeal to shield him from having to give his financial records to Congress or a New York prosecutor.

Bonus Season News

In law firm business news, Arnold & Porter announced it’s offering additional bonuses to top billers and associates at Perkins Coie are upset that their bonuses don’t measure up to the Cravath scale.

