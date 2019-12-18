Legal Lasso: House Debates Articles of Impeachment

As you know already, the House vote on articles of impeachment for President Donald Trump today. And last night, hundreds of people rallied in Denver as well as other cities around the country — mostly calling for impeachment but not always.

And if you haven’t listened yet, Law Week’s latest podcast focuses on the 10th Circuit’s effort to record oral histories with jurists.

LOCAL NEWS

Fund Manager Indicted on Fraud Charges

A Lone Tree-area investment fund manager isn’t done with his legal troubles. He agreed earlier this year to a $1.1 million settlement with the Securities and Exchange Commission but is now facing dozens of state charges for allegedly defrauding investors.

Frontier Faces New Lawsuit

Frontier is facing a new class-action complaint from an Army veteran Lena Ramsay and another woman who say they were sexually assaulted on flights out of Denver and the airline failed to respond appropriately.

SCOTUS Keeps Camping Ban Ruling Intact

The U.S. Supreme Court this week declined to hear a case in which the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit struck down a camping ban in Boise, Idaho. Denver officials say they still support the local camping ban, though. (Denver Post)

Neguse Gets a Bump From Impeachment Hearings

Thanks to his role in House impeachment hearings, U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse is getting a stronger voice on the national stage and in Congress.

DNA Tech Leads to Cold Case Arrest

A Florida man has been arrested and charged in a 40-year-old cold case murder in Colorado thanks to new DNA technology.

NATIONAL NEWS

House Debating and Voting on Impeachment

The debate over articles of impeachment is underway, and Colorado Rep. Diana DeGette is presiding over the House hearing. The House has already rejected two motions from Republicans to delay the vote, which is expected later today.

Faegre to Merge With Drinker Biddle & Reath

Minnesota-based Faegre Baker Daniels will merge with Philadelphia’s Drinker Biddle & Reath in early 2020. The combined firm will be among the 50 largest in the country.

Ruth Bader Ginsburg Has Bad News for Trump

President Donald Trump asked, over Twitter, if the U.S. Supreme Court could stop the impeachment proceedings against him. It cannot.

SCOTUS to Review Religious Defense in Employment Discrimination

The U.S. Supreme Court will take up a case questioning the scope of an exception that allows religious organizations to avoid discrimination lawsuits.

