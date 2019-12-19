Legal Lasso: House Approves Articles of Impeachment

If you haven’t listened yet, Law Week’s latest podcast focuses on the 10th Circuit’s effort to record oral histories with jurists.

LOCAL NEWS

What Colorado Representatives Have to Say About Impeachment

Colorado’s congressional representatives voted on party lines on articles of impeachment for President Donald Trump. Now, the impeachment process moves to a trial in the Senate, where the state’s senators are likely to do the same.

Denver DA Says Police Shooting Was Justified

Denver District Attorney Beth McCann said a Denver police officer acted in self-defense when he fatally shot an armed man on Lincoln Street in a standoff.

Former Broncos Star Charged With DUI

Former Broncos cornerback Deltha O’Neal has been charged with felony drunken driving in Florida in connection with an August crash that seriously injured him and a passenger. (Denver Post)

SAFE Banking Act Has Trouble Ahead in Senate

The SAFE Banking Act, which would make it easier for marijuana companies to get financial services and passed in the U.S. House in September, hit a roadblock in the Senate in Republican Sen. Mike Crapo of Idaho.

Hancock Asks Trump Administration to Drop New Immigration Fees

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock is joining a group of mayors from around the country asking President Donald Trump to drop a proposed rule that would increase fees for immigration applications and use that money to fund immigration enforcement.

NATIONAL NEWS

Pelosi May Delay Moving Impeachment to Senate

President Donald Trump last night became the first president to be impeached as the House voted to approve both articles of impeachment. Now, some legal scholars suggest Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi should delay transmitting the articles of impeachment to the Senate in order to pressure Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to adopt bipartisan trial procedures.

Obamacare’s Individual Mandate Struck Down

The 5th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled the individual mandate in the ACA is unconstitutional but left the rest of the law intact.

Diversity Report Shows Percentage of Black Lawyers Ticks Up

The percentage of black associates in major law firms finally surpassed 2009 figures, according to a new diversity report.

Boeing Hit With Lawsuit Over 737 Max

An Irish aircraft seller is cancelling an order of 22 Boeing 737 Max jets and suing the company to collect $185 million in damages.

