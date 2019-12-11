Legal Lasso: Frontier Airlines Accused of Pregnancy Discrimination

What can you learn from a judge? Law Week reporter Julia Cardi learned about the 10th Circuit’s renewed effort to record oral histories with jurists in our latest Hearsay podcast.

LOCAL NEWS

Frontier Accused of Pregnancy Discrimination

Frontier Airlines is facing lawsuits from a group of female pilots and flight attendants who say the company discriminated against them while they were pregnant and breast feeding. (Denver Post)

A Deadline Approaches for BLM Move

The BLM is moving forward with its move to Grand Junction. Tomorrow is the last day for the agency’s employees to say whether they’ll be moving as well.

How Will Colorado Use its Share of Opioid Settlements?

Colorado could soon come into tens of millions of dollars through legal settlements related to the opioid epidemic, but the state doesn’t yet know where all that money is going to go.

Boulder County Joins E-Cigarette Lawsuits

Boulder County is joining lawsuits against e-cigarette marker JUUL Labs. The company faces more than 200 lawsuits in federal and state courts and is accused of helping to create a public health crisis with its products.

Lawyer Says State Law Shields Welfare Workers Accused of Wrongdoing

A Denver attorney earlier this week filed a lawsuit challenging a state law that she says shields child welfare workers accused of misconduct and censors her and others who might speak out publicly about certain instances of potential wrongdoing.

NATIONAL NEWS

Exxon Comes Out on Top in Climate Change Fraud Lawsuit

Exxon Mobil prevailed in the second climate change lawsuit to reach trial in the U.S. The judge specified that the outcome didn’t absolve Exxon from responsibility regarding climate change but found that the company had not broken the law.

Chevron May Proceed in Lawsuit Against Lawyer

And in a non-climate change dispute, a lawsuit involving Chevron will move forward as the company gets discovery from the lawyer who led an effort to extort billions of dollars from the company.

Jones Day Files for Sanctions in Gender Discrimination Lawsuit

Jones Day has filed for sanctions against the attorneys who brought a gender discrimination lawsuit against the firm, saying the plaintiffs demonstrated “flawed logic” in how they determined they were being discriminated against.

Former Bank Robber Sworn in to Bar

A bank robber who later went to law school after serving his time in prison was sworn in as an attorney by the same judge who handed him his sentence.

BigLaw Firm Offers Big Bonus-Bonuses

Cahill Gordon & Reindel is offering “special bonuses” ranging from $5,000 to $40,000 on top of standard bonuses for associates who demonstrated “outstanding individual effort.”

