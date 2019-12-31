Legal Lasso: Denver Appeals Camping Ban Ruling

Legal Lasso is Law Week Colorado’s daily roundup of legal news from around the state. Not already subscribed to the daily email? Sign up here! Not subscribed to Law Week Colorado? You can change that too!

LOCAL NEWS

Denver Appeals Camping Ban Ruling

After a county judge ruled that Denver’s homeless camping ban is unconstitutional, Denver has stopped enforcing the ban. But the city has also filed a notice of appeal of the ruling. (Denver Post)

Boulder Defends Camping Ban

Meanwhile, Boulder is defending its use of its own camping ban, as well as its shelter system. One City Councilwoman, however, is asking for a review of the city’s infrastructure.

Catholic Church Resolution Leaves Some Abuse Unresolved

The state’s Special Master’s Report on clergy abuse excluded some religious orders, which means victims of priests within those orders are left without meaningful resolution.

RTD Accused of Discrimination in Hiring

RTD has a policy of automatically rejecting job applications from drivers with points on their license. A Denver woman is suing RTD saying that practice discriminates against blacks.

Erie Defrauded Out of $1 Million

Erie officials announced the town was recently a victim of financial fraud after sending just over $1.01 million to someone claiming to be a construction company the town had hired to build Erie Parkway bridge. (Denver Post)

NATIONAL NEWS

Could We Get a Justice Obama?

Joe Biden said he would be open to nominating Barack Obama to the U.S. Supreme Court, should the former president want the job.

California’s New Employment Law Faces Legal Challenge

Uber and Postmates are challenging a California law set to go into effect this week that would give gig workers more employment protections. The companies say the law unfairly targets gig economy companies while protecting other industries.

What Will a Senate Impeachment Trial Look Like?

The Senate still has yet to determine how an impeachment trial in the chamber would proceed. Here’s what’s possible, though.

Judge Dismisses Lawsuit Over Impeachment Subpoena

A federal judge dismissed a lawsuit from former Trump national security official Charles Kupperman challenging a House subpoena for him to testify in the impeachment inquiry after the chamber withdrew their subpoena.

