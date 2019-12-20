Legal Lasso: Colorado Woman Sues Lyft

If you haven’t listened yet, Law Week’s latest podcast focuses on the 10th Circuit’s effort to record oral histories with jurists.

LOCAL NEWS

Colorado Woman Prepares Lawsuit for Lyft

A Colorado woman is preparing to sue Lyft, saying she was sexually assaulted by her driver who she called to give her a ride home after a night out.

New Belgium Cleared for Sale to Kirin

Employees at New Belgium Brewing Co. approved the company’s sale to Japanese Kirin. The sale is expected to close by the end of the year.

Hickenlooper Offers a Defense for his Actions

John Hickenlooper said at a campaign event that he’s not concerned about the effects of his pending ethics probe on his Senate campaign. (Denver Post)

Aurora Receives DOJ Grant

The Department of Justice is awarding Aurora $852,580 for police body cameras. The funding is part of $62 million in grants to provide services designed to protect officers and improve public safety.

Brownstein Partner Talks About Exercise and Mental Elasticity

Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck’s Lisa Hogan discussed her morning workout routine and how it helps keep her “sane.” (Law.com)

NATIONAL NEWS

Trump Picks Impeachment Trial Lawyer

President Donald Trump said White House lawyer Pat Cipollone is likely to be the main lawyer to represent him in the U.S. Senate’s impeachment trial.

Lawyers Say Border Agents are Misleading Migrants

Lawyers representing migrants seeking asylum say border agents are writing the same wrong address on immigration papers, leaving hundreds with no way to receive communications from the government.

‘Remain in Mexico’ Keeps Immigrants in Mexico

The U.S. “Remain in Mexico” program has cut off the flow of migrants coming to the U.S. Of the tens of thousands who have arrived at the border in recent months, just 117 have been granted protection by a judge.

Father and Son Settle Trademark Dispute

A father and son have settled a trademark dispute over the use of their shared name in their separate law practices.

