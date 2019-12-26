Legal Lasso: Colorado Contractors Sued Over ‘Skyy’ Name

Legal Lasso is Law Week Colorado’s daily roundup of legal news from around the state. Not already subscribed to the daily email? Sign up here! Not subscribed to Law Week Colorado? You can change that too!

LOCAL NEWS

Contractors Sued Over “Skyy” Name

A Colorado contracting company is being sued by the makers of SKYY Vodka over its name. The contractors ran into the legal dispute when trying to trademark the company’s name, Skyyguard, in order to expand to other states.

Gunfire Hits Short-Term Rental License

One Cap Hill AirBnB might lose its short-term rental license due to a Halloween party that got out of hand and ended with gunfire.

Polis Pardons Peruvian Immigrant

Gov. Jared Polis on Monday issued a pardon for a Peruvian immigrant who has been seeking sanctuary in Colorado churches since 2016. Ingrid Encalada Latorre had been convicted in 2010 of possessing falsified or stolen identification papers.

Judge Sentences Man to 160 Years

An Arapahoe County district judge sentenced a man to 160 years in prison for shooting and killing a 22-year-old Aurora resident and gravely wounding another.

Robin Hood-Santa Claus-Jesse James

A Colorado Springs man robbed a bank on Monday just to throw the money in the air outside, while reportedly yelling “Merry Christmas” to bystanders. He was arrested at a Starbucks shortly after.

NATIONAL NEWS

Lawyer for Giuliani Associate Asks to Step Down

A lawyer for an indicted associate of Rudy Giuliani is requesting to step down because of his client’s inability to pay his legal bills.

Facebook’s Battles to be Big in 2020

Facebook’s privacy battles are likely to be some of the biggest court rulings currently on the radar for 2020.

Lawyer in Roundup Case Accused of Extortion

A lawyer who helped a groundskeeper obtain a $289 million verdict against the maker of Roundup has been charged with trying to extort $200 million from an unnamed company.

Giuliani’s Facebook Falsity

And more on Giuliani: He was recently found to have inflated his credentials on Facebook by referring to himself as a “government official” and a “former attorney general of the United States.” He was a former associate U.S. Attorney General.

Have tips for upcoming editions of Legal Lasso or comments about past ones? We want to hear from you. Reach out to us at [email protected]