Legal Lasso: Camping Ban Ruled Unconstitutional

LOCAL NEWS

County Judge Says Camping Ban is Unconstitutional

A Denver County Court judge on Friday ruled that Denver’s camping ban is unconstitutional, following in line with a 9th Circuit ruling that overturned Idaho’s ban.

Homeowners Defend Short-Term Rental Licenses

Two Denver property owners will defend themselves in charges stemming from Denver’s short-term rental rules. The homeowners both stand to lose their licenses because of large parties held at their homes. (Denver Post)

Colorado’s Overtime Rules

Colorado is expanding its overtime protections for workers in January, but many employers and some workers are unhappy with the new rules.

Medical Malpractice in the Military

Military members can’t file lawsuits for medical malpractice from military doctors, but a new law will allow them to seek compensation for malpractice.

Denver’s Minimum Wage Bump

Denver’s minimum wage hike is going into effect this week, and restaurateurs are panicking about how they’ll cope. (Colorado Politics)

NATIONAL NEWS

Tech Companies Seek CCPA Exemption

Google, Facebook and other advertising tech companies are seeking an exemption from California’s new consumer privacy law. The companies claim they are service providers.

Getting Up to Speed on the CCPA

And more about that law, which goes into effect this week.

Breaking Down Trump’s Court Cases of 2019

As anyone who is exposed to mass media knows, it’s been a big year in the court’s for President Donald Trump, for both good and bad. (Law.com)

Trump’s Big Judicial Success

And regarding Trump’s court wins, he’s managed to place 187 judges in lifetime positions thus far in his administration. Democratic presidential candidates are now feeling their heat regarding their own plans to fill judicial vacancies.

