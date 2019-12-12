Legal Lasso: Accused Hammer Killer Asks to Stay in Nevada

The 10th Circuit has a program that records oral histories with judges. Law Week reporter Julia Cardi, for our latest Hearsay podcast, talked with one of the judges involved to find out about the value of those interviews.

LOCAL NEWS

Accused Hammer Killer Asks to Remain in Nevada

The man accused of committing a string of murders with a hammer in 1984 is asking the Nevada Supreme Court to overturn his extradition to Colorado.

Federal Charges for Robert Dear

Alleged Planned Parenthood shooter Robert Dear now faces federal charges, but that doesn’t mean his competency proceedings will happen any faster.

Campaign Complaint Filed Against Hickenlooper

A conservative watchdog group filed a complaint with the Federal Election Commission alleging that John Hickenlooper improperly used footage from ads shot for his 2014 gubernatorial campaign for his Senate campaign.

Colorado Representatives Give Statements in Impeachment Hearings

Colorado Reps. Joe Neguse and Ken Buck are participating in today’s hearing and vote on whether to move forward with impeachment. And last night, both of them gave statements on whether to move forward.

Government Accountability Office Looking Into BLM Move

The Government Accountability Office will look into the plan to relocate the BLM to Grand Junction and determine if the action was properly planned and analyzed.

NATIONAL NEWS

Law Firms Ready for Growth

A new report shows that law firms are ready to grow through lateral hiring and naming more equity partners. By the end of the year, revenue growth for law firms is expected in the range of 5.5% to 6.5%.

Weinstein Reaches Settlement Agreement

Harvey Weinstein reached a tentative $25 million settlement agreement with accusers. If approved, the settlement would not require Weinstein to either admit to wrongdoing or pay anything personally.

Kentucky Judge Faces Salacious Misconduct Claims

A Kentucky judge faces misconduct allegations for soliciting sex from people she employed or appointed to positions within the court, as well as using her judicial powers to coerce campaign contributions.

Boston Bomber Appeal Case Begins

Attorneys for the Boston Marathon bomber opened the appeal of his death sentence today. They argue he did not receive a fair trial in Boston.

