Vegas Boutique Opens Denver Outpost With Mickus

A Las Vegas-based products liability defense boutique launched an office in Denver with the addition of litigator Lee Mickus. Mickus is now a partner at Evans Fears & Schuttert, a firm perhaps best known for its work representing Monsanto in the Roundup litigation.

Mickus has spent more than 25 years litigating products liability and tort claims for clients in the automotive, pharmaceutical and medical device industries, among others. He joins EFS from Taylor Anderson in Denver, and he previously practiced at Snell & Wilmer and Wheeler Trigg & Kennedy.

Like many trial lawyers in products liability defense, Mickus’ cases have taken him to courts around the U.S., from California to New York to Montana to Puerto Rico. “I’m a product liability defense lawyer pretty much through and through,” Mickus said.

EFS was founded in spring 2017 when several attorneys broke away from Snell & Wilmer’s products liability group in Las Vegas. Co-founding partner Kelly Evans said they wanted to form a boutique firm that focuses on those cases as opposed to a large regional “general practice” firm. He said the firm has been “remarkably successful”: this year it opened an office in Newport Beach, California, in addition to the Denver office opening this month.

Mickus is the sole attorney for EFS in Denver, though Evans said the firm plans to grow its presence. EFS, which currently has 11 attorneys, was looking to “expand its footprint” in Colorado and California, and it wanted to do it with lawyers it was familiar with.

Evans and Mickus’ ties go back more than 20 years. They were colleagues at Parcel Mauro Houltin & Spaanstra, a Denver-based powerhouse that splintered in 1998. They tried cases together again at Snell & Wilmer, where Mickus worked from 2003 to 2016.

